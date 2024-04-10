2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launched in India: Features, Specs, Price & Other Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20192024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launched in India: Features, Specs, Price & Other Details

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 has been launched in India today on 10 April 2024. Check details here.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: features, specifications, and price.

(Photo: autox.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: features, specifications, and price.</p></div>
Bajaj has finally launched the most awaited 2024 Pulsar N250 in India today on Wednesday, 10 April 2024. The motorcycle has arrived significant changes in terms of design, features, and more compared to its predecessor. The new 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 will be available to users in three color variants, including Red, White and Black. The red and white color motorcycles will flaunt golden colored forks while as the black color version has arrived with black forks.

Although there have been some upgrades in the recently launched motorcycle Bajaj Pulsar N250, the overall design, including headlamp cluster, headlights, and DRLs look almost similar to the previous generation motorcycles. The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 has been revealed at a starting price of Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Let us check out the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launch date, specifications, price, and other details below.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Launch Date in India

The 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 was launched in India today on Wednesday, 10 April 2024.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 Price in India

The starting price of 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 in India is Rs Rs 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Features and Specifications

Following is the list of features and specifications of recently arrived 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250.

  • Endurance-sourced 37mm upside down forks at the front side.

  • Equipped with traction control system.

  • Fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity.

  • Three ABS modes, including Rain, Road and Off-Road.

  • LED headlights

  • DRLs placed within triangular housing.

  • Sharp angular designed tank.

  • New LED console instead of the old instrument cluster.

  • Bluetooth connectivity and associated features like calling, SMS alerts, navigation, and more.

  • USD forks instead of telescopic front suspension.

  • Disk brakes on both front and rear side, mounted on 17 inch wheels.

  • Extra features like traction control, ride modes, and more.

  • 249 cc air and oil cooled single cylinder engine, that generates 24.1bhp and 21.5Nm of peak torque. 

  • 5-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch.

  • 140-section rear tyre.

