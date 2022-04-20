UK Govt Officials, PMO Hit by Pegasus Spyware; India Link Suspected: Citizen Lab

Official networks in the United Kingdom, including a device linked to 10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister’s office, were infected with NSO group's Pegasus spyware in 2020 and 2021, a tech watchdog suspects.

Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), which has personnel in many countries, was also infected with the spyware, according to The Citizen Lab, a Canada-based tech research facility.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India for two days, starting 21 April.