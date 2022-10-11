Stay Connected To Your Home Despite Being Away, With Airtel Xsafe

After decades of providing us with phone network connections and internet broadbands, Airtel has well established itself as India's premier communications solution provider. With over 27 years of reliable service in its resume, Airtel has become synonymous with the term 'connectivity' and for good reason. Even at the peak of innovations in communication technology, the brand continues to be the first choice for consumers vying a network connection.

While phone and internet connections are cardinal to our existence, at this point, most of us still leave our homes being worried about our loved ones. Whether it's an ageing parent or a child or a partner or our favourite pet, we always tend to carry the burden of concern every time we step out.

Specifically after having lived through the highly alarming phase of the Coronavirus pandemic, the well-being of our loved ones is always on our minds.

To address this growing need of staying connected, The telecom giant Airtel has now decided to step into the home surveillance vertical with its latest product Airtel Xsafe.

A first for Airtel, Xsafe is an end-to-end home surveillance that connects you to your home with 3 wifi-enabled cameras operated at the click of a button on your phone. Xsafe is designed to be hassle-free and easy-to-use and comes with an app that offers smart tracking, multi-person access to video feeds, smart alerts and perimeter zoning along with 7-day cloud storage.

Each of the 3 cameras has a different functionality and range, that can be tracked, hovered and manoeuvred using the the Xsafe app. The app enables prompts on your phone every time it detects a suspicious movement by either of the cameras in real time.

With 7-day cloud storage, 360 degree visibility coverage and an active motion sensor backed by AI, Airtel Xsafe is one of the most cutting edge products of its kind in the market. Every untimely or otherwise suspicious movement inside the property or outside it will prompt the app to send you an instant notification.

In addition, Airtel has announced that it will provide new users with a free one-month subscription of the Airtel Xsafe app upon purchase. This product and service are currently available in only 40 cities. To know more details about the innovative features of the Airtel Xsafe, please visit this page.

With Xsafe in your arsenal, you'll never feel disconnected with your loved ones.