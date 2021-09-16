SpaceX's All-Civilian Mission Launches to Orbit: What's Next for the Crew?

SpaceX's charity-driven mission, Inspiration4, run by billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, launched its first all-civilian mission to orbit on Wednesday, 15 September.

In a first initiative to make space accessible to common people, the space company launched four amateur astronauts into space on its Falcon-9 rocket on a three-day trip around earth.

Inspiration4 lifted off at 8:02 pm EDT Wednesday (5.30 am IST Thursday) aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

It is worth noting that the mission is commanded by tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman along with medical officer Haley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St Jude Children's Research Hospital and pediatric cancer survivor, mission specialist Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer, and mission pilot Sian Proctor, a geoscientist, entrepreneur, and trained pilot.