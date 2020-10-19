Sony PS5 India Price: Rs 39,990 for Digital, Rs 49,990 for Regular

The Sony PlayStation 5 was scheduled to be launched in India in November.

The Sony PlatStation5, likely to arrive next month globally amid the initial pre-order mess, will cost Rs 49,990 in India for the regular edition and the PS5 Digital Edition will be available for Rs 39,990.

Sony stated that the PS5 will launch in the US, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on 12 November and in other countries on 19 November, The Indian Express reported.

"Our local teams are working through the logistics. We will share an update on the launch date for India as more information becomes available," the company said in a statement.

The DualSense Wireless Controller will come for Rs 5,990 while the HD camera will cost Rs 5,190. The PULSE 3D Wireless Headset will be available for Rs 8,590 and the Media Remote will cost Rs 2,590. The DualSense Charging Station will come for Rs 2,590.