Signal Hits 26.4 Million Downloads in India: Report

The Signal app has gained massive traction owing to concerns over WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, and a report by app analytics firm Sensor Tower suggests that Signal has clocked 24.6 million downloads in India from 14-17 January 2021.

A survey conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles has revealed that 36 percent of WhatsApp users have reduced their usage of the app drastically, whereas 15 percent of users are likely to stop using the app completely. Following backlash from users, WhatsApp has decided to delay the deployment of its privacy policy by three months.