Samsung to showcase Odyssey Neo G8, At CES 2022

While some major exhibitors have backed out of CES 2022 owing to the Omicron surge across the globe, Samsung is still in the game and preparing heavily for its product announcement at the annual trade show.

The South Korean company recently unveiled its new Odyssey monitor lineup for 2022 which is going to be officially announced at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. In fact, the Samsung Odyssey Neo 8 is the the world’s first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor to be showcased at CES 2022.