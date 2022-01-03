Samsung to showcase Odyssey Neo G8, At CES 2022
(Photo: istock)
While some major exhibitors have backed out of CES 2022 owing to the Omicron surge across the globe, Samsung is still in the game and preparing heavily for its product announcement at the annual trade show.
The South Korean company recently unveiled its new Odyssey monitor lineup for 2022 which is going to be officially announced at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. In fact, the Samsung Odyssey Neo 8 is the the world’s first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor to be showcased at CES 2022.
It is said to be the world’s first gaming monitor to offer a 240Hz panel.
The curved 4K gaming monitor has a curvature of 1000R and uses Quantum Mini LED, the tech that was first introduced in the Odyssey Neo G9.
In addition, the 32-inch display features a mini LED back lighting system that uses 1/40th the size of conventional LED units. The 4K panel can achieve up to 2000 nits of peak brightness in HDR content with 4096 step backlight adjustment with Samsung’s Quantum Matrix and Quantum HDR 2000 tech.
The monitor has an Auto Source Switch+ feature that automatically changes sources when a connected device is powered on.
Besides this, CoreSync adjusts the brightness and RGB depending on the color and content displayed on the screen.
The monitor also has dual HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 connection support as well.
Readers must note that besides the Samsung Odyssey Neo 8, the company is also going to be showcasing the Smart Monitor 8 at CES 2022.
The Smart Monitor 8 monitor has a built in Google duo app and features a webcam. Alongside this, it also has a 32-inch display with a UHD resolution and supports major OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and more. Also, it comes with Samsung’s SmartThings Hub as well that allows users to monitor and control SmartThings supported devices at home with ease.
Lastly, the third device to be showcased at CES 2022 is the Samsung S8 which is aimed at attracting content creators.
The monitor for the Samsung S8 comes in two display sizes, 32 inch, and 27 inch with UHD resolution. It is also the world’s first to be certified as glare-free by Underwriters Laboratories. In addition, the monitor offers 98 percent colour gamut in DCI-P3 color space, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification (only in 32-inch), in order to provide for colour accuracy, It also has a wired LAN support and USB-C with 90W charging support.
Interested buyers will be happy to know that all these three monitors are expected to be available in the retail market somewhere in the first half of 2022.
However for now, we shall have to wait for more details by Samsung on its new lineup including the price that shall be revealed at CES 2022, scheduled to begin on 5 January 2022.
