Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Design Revealed, Check Details Here

South Korean tech giant Samsung is working on its new smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The smartphone will be an addition to Samsung's FE series.
After several leaks, the smartphone design has been finally revealed by the company itself. The smartphone has been spotted on Samsung's Colombia website with clear phone covers.
According to Gadgets360, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022.
According to the images revealed on Samsung's website, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come with triple-rear camera setup. At the front, it shows a punch-hole selfie camera, which is centre aligned.
According to the previous leaks, the camera setup may include a 64MP primary lens, an ultra-wide sensor, and a depth lens. On the front, it is expected to house 32MP selfie camera.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come in both Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 processor variants, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It is expected to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and refresh rate of 120Hz.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to run on Android 11.
It is expected to be powered by 4,500mAh battery, which may be supported by 15W fast charging.
