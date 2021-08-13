Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs Galaxy Z Flip 3: Which Phone Should You Buy?

The two phones fall under the high segment budget and it could be tough to decide which of the two you should opt for.
Samsung on Wednesday, 11 August, announced two new smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 , adding to the company's foldable lineup that comes with foldable and bendable display.
We list some similarities and differences between the Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, and which of these devices offers a better value for the features in tow.
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 specifications.
Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 1.9-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch 120 hertz main screen. The phone is compact and light. When closed, it folds up to just 3.4 x 2.8 x 0.63-0.67 inches and it weighs only 183 grams. You'll barely feel the weight of the phone.
On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 stretches as long as 7.6 inches, making it as long as a tablet. The exterior screen of the phone is of 6.2 inches, with both panels constituting 120Hz refresh rates.
In terms of camera there aren't major differences between the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
The Z Fold 3 constitutes a triple rear camera setup – a 12MP wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. These sensors offer optical zoom up to 2x and digital zoom is 10x. It also features 10MP selfie camera up front, plus a 4MP under-display camera at the top right corner of the display.
It is worth noting that the selfie sensor used for video calling is not very clear and bright.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is equipped with dual 12MP cameras: a wide-angle lens and 12MP ultra-wide lens. The selfie lens has a 10MP senior. However, Flip 3 does not offer telephoto lenses, thus giving Fold 3 an edge over the Flip models.
Both the devices offer a similar processor – Snapdragon 888. However, the Z Fold 3 comes with more 12GB RAM, while the Z Flip 3 comes with 8GB. So if you're looking to run multiple apps, the Z Fold 3 might be a better device for you.
The Fold 3 comes with 256/512GB of storage, while the Flip 3 has a lower 128/256GB of storage.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 packs a 4,400 mAh dual battery, so it should be able to last you all day with 14-16 hours playtime. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a considerably smaller 3,300 mAh battery, so the up time naturally reduces.
In terms of fast charging, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has an advantage with the ability to support 25W charging. On the contrary, the Z Flip 3 maxes out at just 15W.
Meanwhile, both the phones do not come with charger, so you'll have to buy one if you don't have a USB-C charger handy.
The Z Fold 3 offers larger displays, more RAM and storage, and two additional cameras, including a telephoto lens, and packs a bigger battery.
That being said, the Z Flip 3 is Rs 60,000 cheaper than Z Flip 3 ,offers same processor and is comparably more pocket-sized design.
The Z Fold 3 is for users who want to be able to play high-end games and run multiple apps at the same time and are willing to pay a premium for that versatility.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is all about style and is currently the best budget phone for the people who are looking to buy foldable devices.
