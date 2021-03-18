Samsung Reveals Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72, Check Details

All three devices come with a quad-camera setup at the back with 64 MP high resolution.

The new Galaxy A Series will be available in Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White colors globally. It will come with a Super AMOLED display.

While A52 has 4,500mAh battery, A72 sports 5,000mAh battery with long-lasting capacity.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 are expected to arrive in India soon. However, the price of these new devices has not been revealed by the company yet.

(With inputs from IANS)