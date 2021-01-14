Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch: Watch Livestream, Check Specifications

South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship devices in the Galaxy S21 series, along with Buds pro and a SmartTag during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event.

Samsung will announce its next lineup of flagship phones, S21, S21 Plus, and the S21 Ultra, during a global event on Thursday, 14 January.

The company will also launch new wireless earbuds (TWS), called Galaxy Buds Pro, along with a tile-like item tracker, the Galaxy SmartTag.