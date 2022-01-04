Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Officially Teased Ahead of Expected Launch at CES 2022

Galaxy S21 FEoficially teased by Samsung before its expected launchat CES 2022
(Photo: gizchina.com)
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) has been officially teased ahead of its expected launch during CES 2022, that commences on 5 January 2022 in Las Vegas, USA.
While the South Korean tech giant has still not revealed any details about the smartphone, the Galaxy S21 FE has leaked multiple times over the past few weeks.
On its official Twitter handle, Samsung shared a teaser of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone.
The phone can be seen in Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender colors with the text 'Epic is coming' in the GIF.
Customers must note that it was these same colors that were tipped to be launched previously by Samsung as well.
While the hardware details of the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE have not been revealed by Samsung, a customer in South Africa managed to purchase the smartphone and shared an unboxing video and review of the same. Hence, from the video we can gather that the Galaxy S21 FE will function on the Snapdragon 888 SoC and a huge 4,500 mAh battery.
According to the video, we can also note that the Galaxy S21 FE may not provide a charger in the box, similar to the latest iPhones in the market
A 6.4 inch Infinity-O full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 410ppi pixel density.
A triple rear camera setup featuring a 12 megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8 megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 12 megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens.
The smartphone is also touted to have a 32 megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.
However, readers must note that these are all speculated specifications of the smartphone based on previous tips made and Samsung is yet to reveal the official details pertaining to the smartphone.
For more updates regarding the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, please check this space regularly.