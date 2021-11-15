Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Images Leaked Online

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
(Photo: gizchina.com)
While many are waiting eagerly for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S 21 in January, its marketing images have been leaked online. The images are giving the users a sneak peek into the various colour options available for the smartphone as well as its design features.
According to the images, the Samsung S21 will come in four colour options coupled with a beautiful flat display, curved edges, and a uni-colour back panel, different from the standard S21 smartphones.
The device is expected to run on Android 11 and boast a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
It will feature an IP68 rating with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader.
It shall pack a 4,500mAh battery and is likely to support 15W fast-charging.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come in both Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100 processor variants, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
For the camera, it is expected to offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an ultra-wide sensor, and a depth lens. On the front, it could get a 32MP selfie snapper.
Judging by the pictures that have leaked online and going by the smartphone's cutting edge features, we are assuming that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be priced at approximately Rs 45,000.
However, its official price will only be revealed in January 2022 during its official launch.
Check this space regularly for more updates on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.
