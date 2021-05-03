Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: All You Need to Know About It

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was spotted on Samsung's Mexican website.
(Photo: IANS)
Global tech brand Samsung is expected to launch its new Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) in coming months. Rumors for the same have already started making rounds.
Galaxy S21 FE will be an addition to Samsung's already popular premium smartphone 'S' series.
Recently, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was spotted on Samsung's Mexican website, reported Galaxy Club. The report further mentioned that the website read “Conoce más sobre Galaxy S21 FE” which translates to, “Learn more about the Galaxy S21 FE.”
The website later removed the name of the device from its homepage. Moreover, there has been no official confirmation from the company about the launch of Galaxy S21 FE yet.
The first 'Fan Edition' smartphone, Galaxy S20 FE was launched last year by Samsung. It received a positive response, after which the company confirmed that it will continue to release 'Fan Editions' of its flagship smartphone lines.
The company launched Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India at Rs 47,999 in March 2021.
It features a 6.5-inch full HD+ Infinity-O display of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch response rate.
The Galaxy S20 FE sports a triple-camera set-up on the back, including a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens.
On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera for selfies, videos and a face unlock mechanism.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
The phone ships with a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by a 25W wired fast charger.
(With inputs from IANS and Galaxy Club)
Published: undefined