Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: All You Need to Know About It

Global tech brand Samsung is expected to launch its new Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) in coming months. Rumors for the same have already started making rounds.

Galaxy S21 FE will be an addition to Samsung's already popular premium smartphone 'S' series.

Recently, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was spotted on Samsung's Mexican website, reported Galaxy Club. The report further mentioned that the website read “Conoce más sobre Galaxy S21 FE” which translates to, “Learn more about the Galaxy S21 FE.”

The website later removed the name of the device from its homepage. Moreover, there has been no official confirmation from the company about the launch of Galaxy S21 FE yet.