Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, SmartTags May Launch With S21

Samsung is likely to launch Galaxy Buds Pro and SmartTags, alongside its flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 series, on 14 January and a new leaked image by Twitter user Evan Glass has almost confirmed this.
The leaked image of a promotion offer from Samsung showing Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag as free gift alongside a pre-order of the Galaxy S21 Ultra went viral.
Details about the Galaxy Buds Pro are making headlines for weeks. The SmartTag tracker is likely to be a Tile-like tracker that uses Bluetooth to connect with nearby devices.
According to GizmoChina, the Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag tracker will have a rounded square shape that is reminiscent of Tile trackers. There seems to be a ring shape at the centre and a cut-out at the top, "which could either be a button that can be pressed to find a connected phone".
The report also said that the Smart Tag would come in black and white (oatmeal) colours. The next-generation true wireless stereo (TWS) Galaxy Buds Pro have also been spotted on the company's Canada website.
The Galaxy Buds Pro may be a pre-order gift exclusive to the Galaxy S21 Ultra that may carry a price tag of $1,329. The new Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy S21, may be its cheapest-ever 5G flagship mobile device, as the company tries to boost handset sales against rival brands.
According to reports, Samsung could release the Galaxy S21 at a price tag of under 1 million won ($916) in South Korea.
