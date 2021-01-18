Samsung Galaxy M62 to Have 7000 mAh Battery, Check Specifications

Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone Galaxy M62 with a massive 7,000 mAh battery.
The smartphone made an appearance on the US regulator FCC website with model code SM-E625F/DS, which was earlier named as Galaxy F62, reports GSMArena.
The Galaxy M62 was previously rumoured to be a tablet, however, one of the documents on FCC's site have mentioned it as a mobile phone.
Apart from the large 7,000mAh battery, the phone is tipped to ship with a 25W fast charger. Connectivity options are reported to include USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack.
The smartphone may come with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and NFC support.
The device will come with Exynos 9825 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM. It is said to run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.
