Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Launched in India: Check Price, Specs

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be available form 1 May 2021.
South Korean tech giant Samsung, on Wednesday, 28 April, launched its new smartphone, Galaxy M42 5G in India. The phone will be an addition to Samsung's already popular 'M' series.
The device will be available across Samsung.com, Amazon and select retail stores from 1 May. However, the phone will be available at an introductory price of Rs 19,999 for the 6 GB variant and Rs 21,999 for the 8 GB variant in May.
The 6.6-inch smartphone with AMOLED Infinity-U display is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and also sports a 5000mAh battery.
Galaxy M42 5G comes with Android 11 out of the box and supports one UI 3.1 interface.
The smartphone sports a 48MP quad-camera setup, which also includes 8MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro lens and 5MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 20MP front camera with 'selfie focus' for high-resolution selfies.
Galaxy M42 5G will be available in two colour variants: Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray.
