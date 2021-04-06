Samsung Galaxy F12, Galaxy F02s Launched in India

Global tech giant Samsung on Monday, 5 April, launched two of its new smartphones, Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s, in India. These new devices are an addition to Samsung’s Galaxy ‘F’ series.
Samsung Galaxy F02s will be available for sale from 9 April, whereas, Galaxy F12 will be available from 12 April.
Samsung Galaxy F12 will be available in two memory variants: 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB, priced at Rs 10,999 and INR 11,999, respectively.
On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy F02s is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant.
Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by a 5000mAh battery.
It comes with a triple camera setup at the back, which includes a 13MP main camera, 2MP refined macro lens and a dedicated 2MP depth camera. At the front, it houses a 5MP front camera.
It will be used as an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and will be available in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, Diamond White colours.
Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12 also comes with a 6.5-inch display and is powered by a 6000mAh battery.
It comes with a quad camera setup at the back, which includes 48MP primary camera, 5MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and 2 MP depth camera. The selfie camera on the front is 16MP.
Galaxy F12 will be available in three colours: Sea Green, Sky Blue, and Celestial Black.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined