Samsung Galaxy A22 Spotted on BIS, May Launch in India Soon

As per the reports, global tech company Samsung is working on its new smartphone, the Galaxy A22. The smartphone will be an expansion to Samsung's already popular 'A' smartphone series.

A certain SM-A225F was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, reported GSMArena.

The smartphone is expected to launch in both 4G and 5G variants.

Beyond the SM-A225F/DS moniker, indicating that the phone will have dual-SIM support, there is hardly any other info available on the A22 4G, the report stated.