Samsung Galaxy M32 May Launch Soon in India; Check Price, Specs

South Korean tech giant Samsung may launch its new smartphone Galaxy M32 soon. The device has got certification from Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), reported 91mobiles.
The phone, listed with model numbers SM-M325F_DS and SM-M325FV_DS, will come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.
As per a report by Gadgets360, Galaxy M32 reportedly appeared on the certification site of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
The new Samsung Galaxy M32 is expected to be priced at Rs 16,999.
Samsung Galaxy M32 will reportedly come with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor and will house at least 6 GB RAM. The device is likely to run on Android 11.
It will reportedly be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery.
The new device is expected to have 6.4-inch super AMOLED display and will sport a quad-camera setup at the back. It will include a 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide lens and 5 MP macro and depth camera each.
Not much information is available regarding the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M32. The above-mentioned details are based on the data provided on 91mobiles.
(With inputs from 91mobiles and Gadgets360)
