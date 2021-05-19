Samsung Galaxy M32 May Launch Soon in India; Check Price, Specs

South Korean tech giant Samsung may launch its new smartphone Galaxy M32 soon. The device has got certification from Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), reported 91mobiles.

The phone, listed with model numbers SM-M325F_DS and SM-M325FV_DS, will come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

As per a report by Gadgets360, Galaxy M32 reportedly appeared on the certification site of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).