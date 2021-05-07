Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G Launched With Snapdragon 865 Processor

(Photo: Samsung.com)
Global tech giant Samsung has finally launched its popular Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) 4G smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.
The new smartphone has been officially launched in Germany, Malaysia and Vietnam, reported Gadgets360.
The initial variant of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G was officially launched last year with Exynos 990 processor.
Except the processor, the new launched smartphone is similar to the original one in all aspects.
The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G is available at a starting price of around around MYR 2,299 (approximately Rs 41,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Malaysia.
The new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G smartphone will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and will come with a 6.5-inch full HD + AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
The device sports a triple camera setup on the back. It includes 12 MP ultra-wide, 12 MP wide, and 8 MP telephoto lens. It also sports a 32 MP front camera.
It is powered by 4,500 mAh battery which is supported by 15W fast charging with USB Type-C port.
