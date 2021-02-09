Samsung Galaxy F62 to Launch in India on 15 February

South Korean tech giant Samsung will launch its next mid-segment smartphone Galaxy F62 on Monday, February 15. This information was revealed by Flipkart, an e-commerce website. Flipkart has dedicated a page to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone.
Flipkart’s microsite on Galaxy F62 provides details such as the presence of a quad camera and Infinity O display on Galaxy F62.
The new Galaxy F62 will come with Samsung's flagship Exynos 9825 processor manufactured using a 7-nanometre process technology, making it the fastest Galaxy device in the under the Rs 25,000 price segment with this flagship mobile chip.
The Geekbench 5 score of the flagship Exynos 9825 processor is 2400, while the GFXBench 5 score is 68.
It will come with a quad camera setup at the back and will be powered by a 7,000 mAh battery.
With the launch of Galaxy F62, Samsung will strengthen its play in the mid-segment, which is currently dominated by Samsung's own Galaxy M51 and One Plus Nord in the online channel.
Galaxy F62 will be Samsung's second smartphone in the F Serie, which was launched in India in 2020.
(With inputs from IANS.)
