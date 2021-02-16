Samsung Galaxy F62 Launched With 7,000 mAh Battery

Galaxy F62 will use a 6.7-inch FHD+, Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a peak brightness of 420 nits and a contrast ratio of 1000000:1. It will be supported by Android 11 and One UI 3.1.

It sports a quad-camera setup at the back, with 64MP main Sony IMX 682 sensor, 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, dedicated 5MP Macro lens and 5MP depth lens. The device also comes with 32MP front camera with 4K video recording and slow-motion selfies.

The new Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available on Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital Jio retail stores, Samsung.com as well as select retail stores from 12 pm on 22 February 2021.

(With inputs from IANS)