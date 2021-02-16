Samsung Galaxy F62 Launched With 7,000 mAh Battery

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Monday, 15 February, launched its new smartphone 'Galaxy F62' in India. The smartphone will be available in three colour variants – laser green, laser blue, and laser grey.
The new Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Whereas, the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 25,999.
The new smartphone will come with a flagship 7nm Exynos 9825 processor and will be powered by a 7,000 mAh battery, which is supported by a Type C 25W superfast charger.
Galaxy F62 will use a 6.7-inch FHD+, Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a peak brightness of 420 nits and a contrast ratio of 1000000:1. It will be supported by Android 11 and One UI 3.1.
It sports a quad-camera setup at the back, with 64MP main Sony IMX 682 sensor, 12MP Ultra-Wide lens, dedicated 5MP Macro lens and 5MP depth lens. The device also comes with 32MP front camera with 4K video recording and slow-motion selfies.
The new Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available on Flipkart.com, Reliance Digital Jio retail stores, Samsung.com as well as select retail stores from 12 pm on 22 February 2021.
(With inputs from IANS)
