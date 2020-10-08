Samsung Galaxy F41 Launched in India Starting at Rs 16,999

After a lot of fanfare at the online launch event, Samsung has officially launched the first in its Galaxy F series, the Samsung Galaxy F41. Priced at Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB+64 GB variant, the phone will be competing with likes of Xiaomi Note 9 Pro Max and the Realme 6 Pro in the mid-range smartphone segment in India. The 6GB+128GB variant has been priced at 17,999.

Galaxy F41 Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED

Processor: Exynos 9611

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 64GB/128GB

OS: Android 10, One UI Core 2.1

Rear camera: 64MP+8MP+5MP

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6,000mAh

Price: Rs 16,999 (6GB+64GB), Rs 17,999 (6GB+128GB)

Samsung Galaxy F41 Price in India, Launch Date and Offers

Samsung has launched two variants of the Samsung Galaxy F41 with the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model priced at Rs 16,999 and the higher storage 128GB model at Rs 17,999. The company has partnered with Flipkart to exclusively launch the phones.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 will go on sale on Flipkart on 16 October during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Samsung will also be selling the Samsung Galaxy F41 through its Indian website and select offline retailers. Flipkart is offering an introductory discount of Rs 1,500 that brings the price of the base model to Rs 15,499. Flipkart will also introduce other discounts through debit and credit card schemes. The Samsung Galaxy F41 is available in three colours: Green, Blue, and Black.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is available in three colours: Fusion Green, Fusion Blue, and Fusion Black.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Connectivity and Display

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is a dual SIM phone and will run Android 10 out of the box. The phone features a 6.4 inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a waterdrop style display notch at the top. The display has a peak brightness of 420 nits. Samsung Galaxy F41 has a fingerprint sensor on the back, and the connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C. The phone retains the 3.5mm audio jack and up to 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 512GB).

Samsung Galaxy F41 Processor and Battery

The phone is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC, which is paired with a 6GB RAM. The particular SoC has also powered Samsung’s Galaxy M series.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 also hosts a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The company touts that the phone can offer 48 hours of voice calling on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Camera Setup

The rear of the phone features a triple camera setup. The primary camera is 64 megapixels, which is backed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with live focus support. The phone supports 4K video recording. For selfie lovers, the phone houses a 32-megapixel selfie shooter which also has live focus support.