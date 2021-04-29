Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series Launched: Check Price, Specs

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze color options
(Photo: Samsung Newsroom)
South Korean tech giant Samsung on Wednesday, 28 April, revealed two of its new laptops, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, under its Galaxy Book Pro laptop series.
As per the official release, "2021 Galaxy Book portfolio is designed around the needs and routines of modern mobile-first users to help make day-to-day experiences simpler, smoother, and more intuitive."
Both Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in 13 and15-inch variants.
Official India price, and launch date for Samsung Galaxy Book Pro series has not been announced yet by the company.
The Galaxy Book Pro Series is powered by next-generation hardware, including an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics.
The Galaxy Book Pro series is verified to the Intel Evo platform, signifying an industry-leading balance of power, immersive graphics, always-on connectivity, and long-lasting battery life.
As per Gregory M Bryant, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel, the new Galaxy Books are the thinnest 13-inch and 15-inch Intel Evo designs ever and delivers on the Evo promises of responsiveness, instant wake, and long battery life. They also offer custom Bluetooth enablement and industry-leading connectivity including 5G and Wi-Fi 6E capabilities.
13-inch variants of both, Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, will be powered by a 63WH battery, whereas, the 15-inch variant will house a 68Wh battery. Both of them will be supported by a 65W USB type-C fast charger.
The Galaxy Book Pro 360 will be available in Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze colour options. Whereas, the Galaxy Book Pro will be available in Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver and Mystic Pink Gold.
(With inputs from IANS)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined