Samsung Galaxy A35 Case Renders Leaked: Here Is What We Know

The Samsung Galaxy A32 case renders have surfaced online, giving users glimpses of the possible design of the smartphones rear camera module. According to renders shared by Twitter user Sudhanshu, the smartphone will hosts three rear camera lines up in a vertical fashion.

The renders also show that the volume rocker and a physical fingerprint sensor are on the right side of the handset. It is also seen sporting a 3.5mm port. The camera cutouts are circular, similar to the renders of the Galaxy S21. There are also two LED flash placed adjacent to the three cameras.

The physical buttons on the alleged Galaxy A32 5G are seen on the right side of the frame. At the bottom of the phone, there are smaller cutouts which are likely for the 3.5mm port, speaker grille and a USB Type-C charging port.