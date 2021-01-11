Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Images Leaked, Check All Details Here

Several images of Samsung Galaxy A32 5G were revealed by WinFuture on Friday, 8 January. The series of images provides some fresh information about the upcoming smartphone. The camera setup is expected to have a 48 MP primary camera, an ultra-wide angle camera and two simple macro or depth cameras.

The images reveal that the Samsung A32 5G will have a quad camera setup with 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is likely to have 6.5-inch LCD screen with a teardrop-shaped notch for front camera.