Realme ‘Race’, Oppo & Other Phones Based on New Qualcomm SoC 

Qualcomm on Tuesday, 1 December, unveiled the Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform as its next-generation flagship system-on-chip (SoC) for premium smartphones.

The launch happened at a virtual keynote held during the first day of the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020.

The new chip, which is the successor to last year's Snapdragon 865 SoC and was speculated would be named the Snapdragon 875 SoC up until now, comes with a third-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 5G modem that is touted to enable compatibility for both mmWave and sub-6 networks across all major bands worldwide, NDTV reported.

Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun also confirmed during the keynote that its Mi 11 will be one of the first devices to come with the latest SoC.