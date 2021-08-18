Realme GT 5G, GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim Launch: How to Watch Live

Realme GT 5G, GT Master Edition, Realme Book Slim to Launch on 18 August in India
(Photo: Twitter/ @realmeIndia)
Popular smartphone company Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone series Realme GT on Wednesday, 18 August in India. The company will launch Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition on Wednesday.
Along with these new smartphones, Realme will also launch its Realme Book Slim laptop. It will be company's first flagship laptop.
When will Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme Book Slim Launch in India?
Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme Book Slim will launch in India at 12:30 PM on 18 August 2021.
Where and How to Watch Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme Book Slim launch in India?
Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme Book Slim launch can be live streamed online on Realme's official YouTube channel and its social media handles like Twitter, Facebook, etc.
The company is yet to reveal the price of Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme Book Slim in India . However, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, suggested that Realme GT 5G can be available at a price range of Rs 30,000-35,000 in India, reported Gadgets360. The report further added that it was launched in China at a starting price CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 32,000).
Whereas, the Realme GT Master Edition was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs 27,500). Moreover, the Realme Book Slim can be priced at around Rs 55,000 in India, reported Gadgets360.
