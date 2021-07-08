Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Mi Note 10 vs Realme Narzo 30: Which One Should You Buy?

Here’s a detailed look at what these phone manufacturers are offering.
Samsung expanded its mid-range smartphone series by announcing Galaxy F22 on Tuesday, 6 June.
The device has been priced at Rs 12,499 for the base model and is on offer in different variants. However, the device competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10, and Realme Narzo 30, which are also under the same range.
Specifications: Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Realme Narzo 30 vs Redmi Note 10.
The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a 6.4 inch display offering maximum resolution of 720x1600. In contrast, Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30 come with a 6.43 and 6.50 inch display respectively, offering max resolution up to 2400x1080.
Realme Narzo 30, and Redmi Note 10 Pro offer 60 Hz of display-touch, whilst F22 offers 90 Hz of display touch rate. So, in terms of display it looks like Samsung Galaxy F22 is the clear winner here.
While we understand that design is subjective, we prefer the Redmi Note 10, because it is made out of polycarbonate and feels well built. The Galaxy F22 uses a slightly dated design as compared to the Narzo 30 and Redmi Note 10.
In terms of processor performance, there is no doubt that MediaTek G95, offered by Realme Narzo 30 is best, in comparison to MediaTek Helio G80 and Snapdragon 678, offered by Samsung Galaxy F22 and Redmi Note 10, respectively.
For battery, Samsung's F22 is way ahead of its competitors. The device is packed with with 6000 mAh that can be charged up to 25W. In contrast, the Redmi Note 10 pro and Realme Narzo 30 offers a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.
It should be noted that all the devices, run on Android 11, but in terms of compatibility and fast processing Realme UI and MIUI still have a long way to go before catching up with Samsung’s One UI.
In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy F22 offers a 48MP primary sensor that is equipped with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and two small additional cameras of 2 megapixels, while the Redmi Note 10 comes with a similar setup. On the front, both devices are packed with a 13MP selfie camera.
On the other hand, Realme Narzo 30 is equipped with a tri-camera setup of a 48MP primary sensor and two 2MP additional rear cameras. Towards the front, Realme uses a 16 MP selfie sensor.
It is clear that all the devices have their own specialities and therefore have different functions. If you are looking to play games with high-graphics enabled, we recommend you to buy Realme Narzo 30.
But, if you are looking for a long lasting device, with better build and prominent features over software support, we believe Samsung Galaxy F22 will be a good option for you.
