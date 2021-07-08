Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Mi Note 10 vs Realme Narzo 30: Which One Should You Buy?

In terms of processor performance, there is no doubt that MediaTek G95, offered by Realme Narzo 30 is best, in comparison to MediaTek Helio G80 and Snapdragon 678, offered by Samsung Galaxy F22 and Redmi Note 10, respectively.

For battery, Samsung's F22 is way ahead of its competitors. The device is packed with with 6000 mAh that can be charged up to 25W. In contrast, the Redmi Note 10 pro and Realme Narzo 30 offers a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

It should be noted that all the devices, run on Android 11, but in terms of compatibility and fast processing Realme UI and MIUI still have a long way to go before catching up with Samsung’s One UI.