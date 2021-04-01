RBI Directs MobiKwik To Carry Out Forensic Audit Over Data Breach

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has ordered mobile payment platform Mobikwik to get a forensic audit done without any delay after personal and financial details of 10 crores of its users were allegedly exposed on dark internet on 26 March, 2021.

However, Mobikwik has denied all the allegations and has claimed that its systems are secure. After facing backlash from several of its users on 30 March 2021, the digital wallet platform decided to get a third party forensic audit done.

“The company is closely working with requisite authorities on this matter, and considering the seriousness of the allegations will get a third party to conduct a forensic data security audit,” a Mobikwik spokesperson had said on Tuesday.