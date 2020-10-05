Need Transparency, Accountability of Algorithms: Modi at AI Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, 5 October, speaking at the inauguration of an international AI Summit, said transparency and accountability of algorithms are key to establishing trust in artificial intelligence. “It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used,” PM Modi emphasised at RAISE 2020, a virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI) focusing on ‘Responsible AI for Social Empowerment’ (RAISE). “Algorithm transparency is key to establishing this Trust. Equally important is accountability,” the prime minister added, touching upon an issue that has become central to global discussions around the proliferation of AI-based technology in decision making and predictive analysis. As computing technology advances, humans are increasingly handing over decision-making to algorithms on various aspects of our life.

From identifying suspects, accessing insurance and bank loans, finding our way around a city, to what one should watch, eat or buy. However, most proprietary algorithms are blackboxes with little accountability around their functioning.

The virtual inauguration was also attended by Reliance managing director, Mukesh Ambani; Union Electronics & IT Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad, NITI Aayog CEO, Amitabh Kant; professor of AI at Carnegie Melon University Raj Reddy and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna. The RAISE 2020 summit will be on from October 6-9 and see participation from stakeholders from

PM Modi speak at the inauguration of RAISE 2020 AI Summit

Use AI To Track Child’s Aptitude Throughout Childhood

Speaking on the usage of AI to achieve optimal utilisation of resources, PM Modi proposed a mechanism to observe children “from their childhood to the start of adulthood,” to help them realise discover their “natural calling.” “Each child has unique talents, capabilities and aptitudes. At times, the right person ends up at the wrong place,” the PM stated, adding, “how about every child observing him or herself while growing up? Can parents, teachers and friends- carefully observe children?”

Proposing that a system of record keeping for children till they attain adulthood, PM Modi stated that the observations can be effective guiding forces for youngsters.

Can we have a system which gives an analytic report on the aptitude of each child? This would open doors of opportunity for many youngsters. Such human resource mapping will have long-lasting benefits, in governments and businesses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Data a Vital National Resource: Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani speaks at the inauguration of RAISE 2020 AI Summit

Speaking at inauguration, Mukesh Ambani said “AI is indispensable for India’s tryst with her digital destiny,” Emphasising on data as “raw material” for AI, he elaborated on the importance of data as a “vital national resource.” “In the coming decades nations will compete on digital capital,” he added. Describing the advent of modern AI as comparable only to the birth of intelligent life on the planet, Ambani stated, "In the coming decades, the total non-biological intelligence will exceed the rational intelligence of the entire human population. But this does not mean AI will replace the human mind. It never can, it never will.”

“Rather AI and associated technologies for the fourth industrial revolution will vastly expand our capacity to solve the most and present problems before India and the world,” he added.