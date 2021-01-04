PUBG Alternative FAU-G to Launch on 26 Jan, New Trailer Released

nCore Games, the creator of the “Made in India” PUB-G alternative game FAU-G on Monday, 4 January announced that the game will be launching on Republic Day, 26 January.
With the announcement of the release date, the game developer also released a new trailer for the game which gives a glimpse of the Ladhakh region as Indian soldiers go up against PLA troops.
FAU-G went live for pre-registration on 1 December on the Google Play Store. The game was scheduled to release in late October but was pushed to November.
The link on Google Play is only for pre-registration. Once you register, Google Play will notify you when the game becomes available. FAU-G stands for “Fearless And United: Guards”. It is a game that will pay tribute to the India’s armed forces, with a focus on soldiers posted at the nation’s borders.
Indian actor Akshay Kumar, who is associated with the brand, has tweeted about the game.
According a report by My Smart Price, the game will try to reprise the combat between the Indian and Chinese army at the Galwan Valley. The game aims to provide an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile that has been recently banned in India along with 117 more apps.
