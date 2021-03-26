Future of Electric Vehicles: Is India Ready to Be A Market Player?

The most widely praised benefit of an electric vehicle is that it ‘reduces air pollution’. Add to it, incentives proposed in due course from manufacturing to buying of the EV have seen a positive response so far.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Karan Shah, Executive Director, Precision Camshafts Limited & EMOSS BV told The Quint, “The vehicle scrappage policy is definitely helpful for the uptake of regular passenger and commercial vehicles consisting of IC Engines. It will also boost the uptake of electric vehicles to some extent in the present. The traditional automobiles contribute largely to the pollution and the energy resources are over-exploited. Electric vehicles reassures us in all these aspects”.

“The policy will allow Indian customers to churn out vehicles more often, upgrade to new vehicles while reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO). EVs in the country will see more adoption as the policy does favour EVs in multiple ways,” Sandeep Aggarwal Founder & CEO, Droom told The Quint.