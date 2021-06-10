‘Prima Facie Fake’: Govt Rubbishes Reports Claiming CoWin Hack

The Centre on Thursday, 10 June refuted reports of CoWin platform hack that led to an alleged leak of the personal details of millions of citizens who have registered on the platform for COVID-19 vaccination, saying that the claims “prima facie appear to be fake.”

The government's clarification came after the website Dark Leak Market on the dark web allegedly shared a post about selling information of 150 million citizens, which allegedly includes their names, mobile numbers, Aadhaar Card numbers, and location.

“We are not the original leaker of data. We are the reseller,” the website read.