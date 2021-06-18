‘Laws of Land Supreme, Abide By Them’: Parl Panel Tells Twitter

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that Twitter lost its intermediary status and has become liable under Indian laws, including the Indian Penal Code.

“We gave them (Twitter) three months. Others have followed, they haven't. Rule 7 of the (IT) guidelines says that if you don't comply then under Section 79, then you may lose intermediary status and may become liable to other laws, including penal laws of the country,” Prasad told news agency ANI.

Questioning Twitter's non-compliance with IT rules, Prasad said, "When Indian companies do business or pharma companies go to manufacture in US, do they follow American laws or not? If you have to do business here, you're welcome to criticise the PM, all of us...but you've to obey India's Constitution and rules."

Prasad also alleged that Twitter treats the US and India differently. Citing the incident at the Capitol, Prasad told ANI, "When Capitol Hill in Washington was raided, you block Twitter account of all, including the then President Donald Trump. During farmers strike, Red Fort was raided by terrorist supporters showing naked swords, injuring policemen and pushing them in a ditch, then it's freedom of expression."