Parliamentary Panel Summons Twitter to Discuss New IT Rules

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has summoned representatives of Twitter to appear before it on Friday, 18 June, reported The Indian Express.

The panel has also invited the officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to present their version on the ongoing row between Twitter and the Ministry.

“This will be a continuation of discussions with the social media groups. The panel will discuss the IT regulation rules and some of the recent developments, including the manipulated media controversy, the Twitter’s India officials being questioned by Delhi Police and the intermediary guidelines and their compliance,” said a source in the Parliament.

The panel will be chaired by Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, who has called Twitter officials explaining their views on a range of recent issues.