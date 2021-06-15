‘I Love India but I Oppose This Govt’: Jazzy B on His Twitter Ban

"Is this a democracy? People are being silenced just for speaking out," said singer Jazzy B, in response to the suspension of his Twitter account in India, following the Narendra Modi government's orders.
Speaking to The Quint, Jazzy B said that he is being targeted for speaking out in support of the farmers' protest against the Modi government's farm laws.
"I've been supporting the protest from the beginning," he said.
The singer said that he came to know that his account has been suspended from a fan who sent him a message.
"I got a message from a fan that my account has been suspended in India. Then I checked my email and saw that I had received a mail from Twitter, which said that my account has been suspended in India because of the government," he said.
Jazzy B said that he plans to take steps to legally challenge this suspension.
Jazzy B rejected allegations that he is against India.
"I love India. That's my country. I was born there. I'm not anti-India, I'm against the government that is misguiding people," he told The Quint.
"People are protesting on the streets for the past six months. The government should listen to them, they are not listening," he said.
On being asked about allegations that he supports Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, Jazzy B said that "he is a hero".
"Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale is my hero. He is a hero for millions. He was not a terrorist," he said.
Born as Jaswinder Singh Bains in Jalandhar, Jazzy B became popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His song ‘Dil Luteya’, which came out in 2004, became a chartbuster.
He has also sung religious albums such as ‘Singhan Di Kaum Bahadur’ and ‘Sikhi Khandiyon Tikhi’.
Jazzy B believes that artists have a responsibility to stand against injustice.
"I sing and I have a following then it is my duty to stand against what's wrong and unjust," he said.
