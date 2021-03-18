OnePlus Watch to Launch on 23 March : CEO Peter Lau

Confirming the launch of OnePlus Watch on 23 March, the company's CEO Pete Lau on Wednesday, 17 March, said that a "burdenless" design of the product will separate it from other similar devices.

The much anticipated OnePlus Watch will be launched alongside OnePlus 9 Series smartphones.

The OnePlus Watch will add "a new element of convenience and seamless connectivity between all of your OnePlus devices”.

"Although OnePlus began by focusing on flagship smartphones, we've also been looking at other devices that our users use most often in conjunction with their smartphones for an interconnected experience," Lau said in an official forum.

"Naturally, we turned our attention to smartwatches, as it aligns with our mission to create a burdenless experience. We see smartwatches as more than just instruments that indicate the time and heart rates, but powerful devices capable of elevating our personal digital experience to new heights."