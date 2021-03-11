OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Specs Leaked Online Before Launch

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is to launch officially on 23 March 2021. However, even as it is yet to launch its specifications have allegedly been leaked online.

Both the phones have been on the news for quite some time now. The company had already started unveiling some of the phone’s specifications, such as the design and Hasselblad camera modules. The latest rumours have been spotted by Geekbench.

Here is what we know about the leaked specifications: