OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Specs Leaked Online Before Launch

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro is to launch officially on 23 March 2021. However, even as it is yet to launch its specifications have allegedly been leaked online.
Both the phones have been on the news for quite some time now. The company had already started unveiling some of the phone’s specifications, such as the design and Hasselblad camera modules. The latest rumours have been spotted by Geekbench.
Here is what we know about the leaked specifications:
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro flagship series is reportedly to be packed with chipset codenamed ‘ lahaina’. The power-packed processor is based on Snapdragon 888 for both the devices.
OnePlus 9 Pro will most likely come with 12GB RAM and internal storage space of 256GB. The device is said to support 5G technology.
Both the devices will reportedly come with QHD+ display with a 120 Gigahertz refresh rate. The duo can be seen in black, green, and silver colour variant with its Hasselblad-branded camera module housing four sensors on the back of the phone.
Leaked images reveal that the phone might come with a 6.5-inch flat display with slim bezels all around.
A report by WinFuture shows a camera bump, which doesn't seem to stick out much and the slider is rumoured to be in its usual location.
The camera is expected to include a primary 50 mega pixel SONY IMX766 ultra wide sensor. As the phone holds a quad camera system, the secondary camera might be a 48 mega pixel, third an 8 mega pixel, and a small 2 megapixel macro camera.
OnePlus 9 and One Plus 9 pro will support various static and live wall papers, which can be downloaded on the OnePlus official website
