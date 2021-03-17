OnePlus 9 to Get LTPO Display, Check Details

Popular global smartphone brand OnePlus is all set to launch its OnePlus 9 series on 23 March 2021. According to a new report, OnePlus 9 series smartphones will come with a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panel with adaptive refresh rates from 5Hz to 120Hz.
An LTPO display is a special kind of backplane technology designed for OLED screens.
OnePlus 9 is expected to sport a display of 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
According to some reports, OnePlus 9 will get Adreno 660 GPU with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC processor. It can be powered by a 4,500mAh battery, which will be supported by 65W fast and wireless charging. It is also likely to support 8K recording.
While not much information is available about the camera, all we know is that there could be the main camera, a telephoto lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor, according to the viral images.
OnePlus can launch its OnePlus 9 series in March. However, there is no official confirmation from the company. OnePlus 9 is expected to be priced at Rs 37,999 in India. The base model for OnePlus 9 Pro could have a price tag of around Rs 49,999.
(With inputs from IANS)
