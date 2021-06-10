OnePlus Nord CE 5G to Launch Today: Check Price, Specifications

As per the official information available on Amazon, OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery which will be supported by 30W fast charging.

Other than that, the device will sport a triple camera setup at the back, It will include 64 MP primary lens, and is expected to have an ultra-wide and a depth camera of 8 MP each.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will likely have a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.