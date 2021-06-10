OnePlus Nord CE 5G to Launch Today: Check Price, Specifications

(Photo: Amazon)
Chinese tech giant OnePlus is going to launch its new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 5G on Thursday, 10 June. The company will launch the device along with OnePlus TV U1S in its 'Summer Launch Event'.
OnePlus 'Summer Launch Event' is scheduled to begin at 7 PM and can be livestreamed on OnePlus' YouTube channel, and other social media handles. The OnePlus TV U1S launch event will happen from 7:06 PM to 07:27 PM, which will be followed by the launch of Nord CE 5G from 7:27 PM to 7:40 PM.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be an extension in company's affordable smartphone series 'Nord'.
Since OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a part of the Nord series, it is expected to be available at an affordable price. However, there is no official confirmation about it. But according to a leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal, the device is likely to be available at a stating price of Rs 22,999.
As per the official information available on Amazon, OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery which will be supported by 30W fast charging.
Other than that, the device will sport a triple camera setup at the back, It will include 64 MP primary lens, and is expected to have an ultra-wide and a depth camera of 8 MP each.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G will likely have a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined