OnePlus Nord CE 5G to Launch on 10 June: Check Price, Specs

Chinese tech giant OnePlus will launch its new smartphone OnePlus Nord CE 5G on 10 June 2021 in India. The device is said to be a successor of OnePlus Nord N10 5G. It will be an addition to OnePlus' affordable smartphone lineup 'Nord'.
The is no officlial information available about the price of OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone. However, as per a new leak, the device will be available at a starting price of Rs 22,999. The information was tweeted by tipster Ishan Agarwal.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to sport a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
It will come with a triple camera setup at the back, which will include 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide, and 8 MP depth camera. At the front, it is expected to have a 16 MP selfie camera.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery, which will be supported by 30W fast charging.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be introduced in the company's 'Summer Launch Event', which is scheduled on 10 June 2021. It will be available for pre-order from 11 June, whereas the open sale is scheduled to commence from 16 June.
The company has said that the customers who pre-order OnePlus Nord CE on 11 June will get gifts worth Rs 2,699.
Published: 08 Jun 2021,06:30 PM IST