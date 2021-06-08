OnePlus Nord CE 5G to Launch on 10 June: Check Price, Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to sport a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It will come with a triple camera setup at the back, which will include 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultra-wide, and 8 MP depth camera. At the front, it is expected to have a 16 MP selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery, which will be supported by 30W fast charging.