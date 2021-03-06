OnePlus Nord 2 May Launch in Q2 of 2021; Check Details

No specific information about the price of Nord 2 is available. However, it is expected to be priced in the same range as Nord.

Earlier, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teased a "moonshot" announcement, hinting the next big launch on March 8, which is going to be the OnePlus 9 series.

"Stay tuned for March 8," Lau tweeted, with a similar-looking photo from the Apollo 8 mission.

OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9Pro, and OnePlus 9R smartphones in the month of March or April 2021.

(With inputs from IANS.)