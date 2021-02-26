OnePlus 9R Could be the Name of 3rd Model of OnePlus 9 Series

OnePlus 9 series will hit the Indian market this year. As per reports, it may be launched in the month of March. According to a new leak by tipster Evan Blass, OnePlus 9R could be the name of the third model of the flagship series.
Earlier, the speculation about the names suggested that the third variant may be named as OnePlus 9 Lite. With this information, the three variants might be - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R.
According to the rumours, OnePlus 9R could be the most affordable smartphone of the OnePlus 9 series.
OnePlus 9R smartphone will come with a 6.5-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It will use a Snapdragon 690 processor and will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
The smartphone may sport a dual camera setup at the back with 64 MP primary camera and 8 MP wide angle camera. It is expected to have 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
No information is available about the price range of OnePlus 9R smartphone. However, the reports suggest the OnePlus 9 may be priced at Rs 37,999 whereas the price of OnePlus 9 Pro in India will start from around Rs 49,999 for the base model.
Note: All the above details are based on rumours, with no official confirmation from the company yet.
