OnePlus 9: Expected Price, Launch Date, Specifications 

The rumours about the launch of the OnePlus 9 series have been there in the market for quite a long time now. One of the leaks we reported on, suggested the possible specifications of the OnePlus 9 series.
Through that leak we got to know about several specifications of the OnePlus 9 series. One of them being that the series can launch with three variants – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Lite.
It further suggests that the phone may come up with an updated design with quad camera setup at the back. It could have a display of 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.
According to some reports, OnePlus 9 will get Adreno 660 GPU with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC processor. It can be powered by a 4,500mAh battery which will be supported by 65W fast charging and and wireless charging. It is also likely to support 8K recording.
While not much information is available about the camera, all we know is that there could be the main camera, a telephoto lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor, according to the viral images.
OnePlus can launch its OnePlus 9 series in March. However, there is no official confirmation from the company. The price of OnePlus 9 in India is expected to be Rs 37,999. Whereas, the price of OnePlus 9 Pro in India will start from around Rs 49,999 for the base model.
Note: All the above details are based on rumours, with no official confirmation from OnePlus yet.
