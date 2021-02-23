OnePlus 9: Expected Price, Launch Date, Specifications 

The rumours about the launch of the OnePlus 9 series have been there in the market for quite a long time now. One of the leaks we reported on, suggested the possible specifications of the OnePlus 9 series.

Through that leak we got to know about several specifications of the OnePlus 9 series. One of them being that the series can launch with three variants – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Lite.

It further suggests that the phone may come up with an updated design with quad camera setup at the back. It could have a display of 3120 x 1440 pixel resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

According to some reports, OnePlus 9 will get Adreno 660 GPU with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC processor. It can be powered by a 4,500mAh battery which will be supported by 65W fast charging and and wireless charging. It is also likely to support 8K recording.