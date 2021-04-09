OnePlus 9R 5G Launched in India, Designed for Gaming Enthusiasts

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Thursday, 8 April, unveiled the latest addition to its flagship OnePlus 9 series – 9R 5G – that is specially designed for gaming enthusiasts.

The OnePlus 9R 5G comes in two storage variants – 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB – at Rs 39,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively.

The smartphone will be available in two colour options – carbon black and lake blue – on 14 April for Amazon Prime members and OnePlus Red Cable Club members. Open sales will begin on 15 April across online and offline stores.