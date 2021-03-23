OnePlus 9 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

Popular smartphone brand OnePlus is all set to launch its much-awaited OnePlus 9 series. It is scheduled to launch the phone on Tuesday, 23 March. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST.

The company has not provide many details about the pricing and specifications of the series, but a tipster has leaked the price of the same.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted about the price of the upcoming flagship smartphone series.