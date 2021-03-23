OnePlus 9 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

Tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted about the price of the upcoming flagship OnePlus 9 smartphone series.
The Quint
Tech and Auto
Published:
OnePlus 9 series price in India leaked. | (Photo Courtesy:Dave Lee/Screenshot from Instagram)

Popular smartphone brand OnePlus is all set to launch its much-awaited OnePlus 9 series. It is scheduled to launch the phone on Tuesday, 23 March. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST.

The company has not provide many details about the pricing and specifications of the series, but a tipster has leaked the price of the same.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav tweeted about the price of the upcoming flagship smartphone series.

OnePlus 9 Series Price in India (Expected)

OnePlus 9

  • OnePlus 9 8GB + 128GB - Rs 49,999
  • OnePlus 9 12GB + 256GB - Rs 54,999

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • OnePlus 9 Pro 8GB + 128GB - Rs 64,999
  • OnePlus 9 pro 12GB + 256GB - Rs 69,999

OnePlus 9R

  • OnePlus 9R 8GB + 128GB - Rs 39,999
  • OnePlus 9R12GB + 256GB - Rs 43,999
Also ReadOnePlus 9 to Get LTPO Display, Check Details

OnePlus 9R Specifications (Expected)

OnePlus 9 flagship series is expected to come with the Snapdragon 888 processor.

OnePlus 9 Pro will most likely come with 12GB and 8GB RAM and internal storage space of 128GB and 256GB. The device will support 5G.

It is expected to sport a 6.5-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate.

It is further expected to come with a quad camera setup at the back with 50 MP SONY IMX766 ultra wide sensor camera. However, the secondary camera might be a 48 mega pixel, third an 8 mega pixel, and a small 2 megapixel macro camera.

OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus Watch in the same event.

Also ReadOnePlus Watch Available on Pre-Order Ahead of Global Launch  

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT