OnePlus Watch Available on Pre-Order Ahead of Global Launch  

OnePlus is expected to debut into the world of smartwatches on 23 March alongside the OnePlus 9 series smartphones and a new report now says the watch is already listed for pre-order on a Chinese e-commerce company Jingdong.
The listing which targets potential buyers in China will be available upon payment of 50 yuan which will result in a deduction of 100 yuan from the final price whenever the device goes on sale, reports GizmoChina.
The OnePlus Watch will add a new element of convenience and seamless connectivity between all of your OnePlus devices.
The smartwatch is expected to feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100.
OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display to save battery and a host of fitness and health features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals-oriented exercise tracking and more.
The OnePlus CEO said that the company's priority for devices is to offer "fashionable designs, provide seamless connectivity and deliver a best-in-class user experience."
