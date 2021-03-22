OnePlus Watch Available on Pre-Order Ahead of Global Launch  

OnePlus is expected to debut into the world of smartwatches on 23 March alongside the OnePlus 9 series smartphones and a new report now says the watch is already listed for pre-order on a Chinese e-commerce company Jingdong.

The listing which targets potential buyers in China will be available upon payment of 50 yuan which will result in a deduction of 100 yuan from the final price whenever the device goes on sale, reports GizmoChina.