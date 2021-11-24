OnePlus 10 Pro May Come With 5,000mAh Battery: Check Expected Price and Specs

OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone is expected to sport 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
OnePlus 10 Pro Specs: It is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset

(Photo: Zouton.com)

The OnePlus 10 Pro is reportedly going to be one of the upcoming models of Chinese tech company OnePlus. The device will be a part of OnePlus 10 series which is expected to launch globally in April 2022.

OnePlus 10 Pro is also expected to be the successor of OnePlus 9 Pro. A new leak has revealed details about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

According to a report by 91mobiles, citing tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), OnePlus 10 Pro is going to come with considerable improvements in comparison to its predecessor, OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Expected Specifications

  • As per the new report, OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone is expected to sport 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

  • The device is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.

  • OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be available in two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB

  • The smartphone is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery which can be supported by 125W wired charging, reported 91mobiles.

  • The report further added that OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with triple-rear camera setup. It may include 48MP primary lens, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 8MP telephoto lens. At the front, it is expected to house 32MP selfie camera.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Expected Price

No official information is available about the price range of OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone.

However, according to a report by Zouton, it is expected to be available at a price of $1,069 (Rs 79,500 approximately).

