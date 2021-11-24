OnePlus 10 Pro May Come With 5,000mAh Battery: Check Expected Price and Specs

OnePlus 10 Pro Specs: It is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset
(Photo: Zouton.com)
The OnePlus 10 Pro is reportedly going to be one of the upcoming models of Chinese tech company OnePlus. The device will be a part of OnePlus 10 series which is expected to launch globally in April 2022.
OnePlus 10 Pro is also expected to be the successor of OnePlus 9 Pro. A new leak has revealed details about the specifications of the upcoming smartphone.
According to a report by 91mobiles, citing tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), OnePlus 10 Pro is going to come with considerable improvements in comparison to its predecessor, OnePlus 9 Pro.
As per the new report, OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone is expected to sport 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The device is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.
OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to be available in two storage variants: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB
The smartphone is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery which can be supported by 125W wired charging, reported 91mobiles.
The report further added that OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with triple-rear camera setup. It may include 48MP primary lens, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 8MP telephoto lens. At the front, it is expected to house 32MP selfie camera.
No official information is available about the price range of OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone.
However, according to a report by Zouton, it is expected to be available at a price of $1,069 (Rs 79,500 approximately).